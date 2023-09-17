Spacious, Versatile, and a Great opportunity to enter the market. If you are looking for small town living with acreage, close to Twin falls, This home is for you! Wonderfully remodeled and ready for new owners. This 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home sits on 1.25 acres! The exterior offers ample space, 2 out buildings, and room for all your hobbies, toys, RV parking, garden space and so much more. The pergola and deck offer a great space for outside entertaining and great coverage for your family BBQ's. The interior has been recently remodeled with hardwood floors, formica countertops, beautiful cabinets, accent wood beams, wood burning fireplace, the list goes on and on. If you are looking for space and privacy this is a great opportunity for you to get a quality home at an amazing price!