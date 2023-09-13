Have you ever dreamed of owning your own piece of paradise, here is your chance. This lovely log home is in the heart of the South Hills and is ideal for recreation enthusiasts. Camping, hunting, ATV trails, hiking, swimming, and so much more right in your backyard! This home features over 4600 sq. ft. of hand-built quality on three levels. The main level has two master bedrooms, both with full bathrooms and walk-in closets. This level also includes a guest bathroom, formal living room, laundry room, salon, wrap around deck, and access to the garage. The daylight basement includes two more bedrooms, a bathroom, game room, large storage room, and access to the backyard and second garage. On the top floor, you will find a family room and a large room that could easily be turned in to a bedroom. The walk out deck on this level has unbeatable views of the mountains and creek behind you. It is truly a home to see in person!