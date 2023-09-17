This acreage in Idaho's Magic Valley Heartland is located near the tiny rural community of Clover. This ranchette offers the homebuyer the convenience of a modern, well built new home, and the elbow room away from town. A well appointed great room/kitchen offers a big cozy fireplace, hickory cabinets, vaulted ceiling and expansive windows front and back. The gathering space is large and wide open with a kitchen island that engages family and friends throughout the space. There are Four bedrooms, 2 baths, extra large mud room and drop zone, and a garage with future planning for solar or wind, plus 3 phase power. Improvements in the Clover Irrigation water district indicates pressurized irrigation available within two years. The owner is an avid outdoorsman and experienced hunter and chose this piece of land for the views to the West. Truly beautiful sunup to sundown.