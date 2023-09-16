This charming 4 bed/2 bath residence is situated on approximately a 1/4 acre lot and offers an array of fantastic features. With alley access, ample gardening space, a well-maintained yard, and convenient amenities, this property truly has it all. Entertain family and friends in style with a large living room and a formal dining room that provides an elegant setting for special gatherings and dinner parties. The cute kitchen is a true highlight, boasting a delightful design and featuring swiveling western-style barstools, adding a touch of character and charm to your culinary experience. For those in need of additional workspace or storage, the large 24x36 shop is a dream come true. Complete with an overhead door, concrete floor, 220 power, wood stove, heating & AC, this versatile space is perfect for hobbyists, small business owners, car enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a dedicated area for projects. Also on the property is a shed with plumbing and RV parking. Come see this fantastic home today!