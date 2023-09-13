Immaculate split 3 bedroom plan, 2 full baths. The small bedroom is great as an office/hobby/den. Upscale metal roof, wood siding recently painted, large deck, some furniture included, nice lawn, back SW private corner of park overlooking CSI greenbelt. Over 55 community, new owners must apply to live in the park only AFTER negotiating with the seller for the purchase, please. Make your offer subject to park approval. The park pays the water, sewer, garbage and mows weekly, and maintains a great lawn. The occupant must trim close-in where a riding mower doesn't reach. Space rent $650 mo. High walk rating to restaurants, retail, CSI events, gyms, great green belt for walking. Small locking shed included.