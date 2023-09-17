READY TO MOVE IN - Welcome to 1239 Crestview Drive! This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is now available for sale. With a spacious size of 1495 sqft, this property offers plenty of room for comfortable living. The vaulted great room features a cozy fireplace, creating the perfect ambiance for relaxation and entertaining. The kitchen boasts two-tone cabinets and granite countertops throughout, making it a chef's dream come true. The dual master vanity adds a touch of luxury to the bathrooms. Other highlights include a covered patio, lockers for extra storage, a welcoming foyer, and LVP flooring. With three parking spaces and front landscaping, convenience and curb appeal are guaranteed. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to make this house your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $399,900
