Move in ready! This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is full of opportunity, recently renovated, and is just waiting for your personal touch! Windows throughout the home let in natural lighting and there is ample storage space in the kitchen cabinets. The included storage shed in the back yard provides plenty of space for storing all your tools. So much potential, catch this opportunity quickly.
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $225,000
