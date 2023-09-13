Ever hear the phrase "Million dollar view"? This one has one of the best the Snake River Canyon has to offer! Located North of Kimberly this estate sits on 4 acres perched atop the canyon rim. It is equipped for horses with a tac room. Large 30 x 50 shop and desert scape. The Patio's are situated to face East for evening shade while you have endless views of the Snake River Canyon and Devil's Coral. The Living spaces are all large and designed to have views from every room in the house. There are multiple gathering spaces with a large dining area, 3 fireplaces, one on each level of the home. There is even a hot tub off of the master bedroom patio. You will not be disappointed with this one of a kind canyon rim home.