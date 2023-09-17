Want to be in town but have some land? This is the property for you! Nice sized home...room for an R.V...carport and a shop complete with electricity! Some updates have been done within the last couple years. Spacious guest room that could be used as just that or a little rental. Come have a look for yourself!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Are you in search of a blend between vintage charm and modern convenience? This home strikes the perfect balance! Plenty of room for entertain…
Discover your dream home in Twin Falls! This substantial 6,368 sqft single-family home offers 7 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, making it ideal fo…
This 4 bedroom 1 bath is waiting for its new owners! There is also a 2nd home on the property that just needs some TLC and offers the opportun…
Did someone say windows? Light pours into this home from almost every room, and this amazing property, is the kind you see in the movie that f…
SELLERS MOTIVATED!!!!!!! Welcome home to this exquisite property situated on a large corner lot! The yard has been professionally landscaped! …