PLEASE BRING ALL OFFERS! New efficient GAS furnace, new AC, new low pile carpet has been cleaned (suitable for wheelchair), new appliances including refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. Home also includes washer, dryer and freezer. Lot rent of $650/mo includes space rent, city water, septic, trash & mowing. All you are asked to do is water and trim. Blue exterior paint negotiable. Must be 55 years or older. Great location on the back of the park. Quiet at night. Close to hospital and shopping.