Live the dream life on this gorgeous, peaceful property! The home has been completely remodeled with hardwood floors, unique built-ins in the living room, granite tile in the kitchen, a jetted soaker tub, plenty of light giving windows, and is ready for you to move right in. With just under two and a half acres, this property comes with a private well, three sheds, a chicken coop, and a creek that runs all year round. Across the street from the winery, just up from the golf course and fish hatchery, close to hot springs, state parks, the alligator farm, fishing, camping, and so much more. Come take a tour, you won't want to leave!