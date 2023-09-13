Welcome to Vista Rim Townhomes! A new set of luxury townhomes unlike anything else in Twin Falls. Located on the rim of the Snake River canyon with breathtaking views, walking paths, close to shopping, restaurants, golfing and hiking. 23 properties of varying sizes and prices ranging from 1842 sq ft - 2173 sq ft. Reservations coming soon!
0 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $0
Related to this story
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Browse through recently listed homes in the South Central Idaho real estate market and find your next home!