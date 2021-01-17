‘Once a Bronco, always a Bronco’: Boise State running backs coach is staying home

Retaining Venable goes along with the “Once a Bronco, always a Bronco” theme Avalos brought up Sunday during his introductory press conference when asked about the importance of filling his staff with coaches who have ties to Boise State.

“The most important thing is to create those relationships and value people,” Avalos said. “College athletics bring people together.”

Venable was promoted to running backs coach last February, and he took over a unit led by freshman George Holani, who posted 1,014 rushing yards in 2019, marking the 11th straight season that Boise State produced a 1,000-yard rusher.

That streak ended last season after Holani played in just one full game — posting 100 yards on the ground in the season opener against Utah State. He suffered an apparent knee injury the next week at Air Force, and his only playing time for the rest of the year was short-lived in the regular-season finale at Wyoming.

Holani didn’t look healthy at Wyoming and he exited the game early. He didn’t play the following week in the Mountain West championship game.