Olympic gold medalist tells Boise audience gymnastics’ ‘toxic culture’ must change

Dawes, a three-time Olympian, said Nassar got away with abusing hundreds of young girls “because of a toxic culture that was full of a great deal of verbal, physical, emotional, psychological and sexual abuse.”

“Many people, because of the medals and the money turned a blind eye to the pain that these young girls were suffering from,” Dawes, 44, said.

Dawes, known in the Olympics as “Awesome Dawesome,” said she realized she needed to be part of a positive change within gymnastics. She opened the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics Academy in July in Clarksburg, Maryland, north of Washington, D.C. It’s meant to encourage young athletes rather than tear them down.

“It’s not for medals and money, but to leave a positive impact on the lives of every single kid that walks through our doors,” Dawes said.

Dawes told the audience how gymnastics is much more an individual sport than a team sport. She said the “Magnificent Seven,” as her Atlanta Olympics team became known, was successful because she and her teammates were able to shove aside their “pretty hefty-sized egos” and work together.

“Collectively, we made the decision that we were actually going to get to know each other as friends,” Dawes said.