Ohtani a two-way All-Star

Ohtani is hitting .278 with 31 home runs and 67 RBIs. In 12 starts on the mound, he is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 60 innings.

The Angels did not make Ohtani available to media Sunday, and Major League Baseball has not reopened clubhouses to reporters since the start of the pandemic.

The team issued quotes from Ohtani in which he said: “It’s my first time so I just want to enjoy everything. There’s also the Home Run Derby, so I’m looking forward to taking it all in and enjoy everything.”

The right-hander was joined by fellow AL starting pitchers Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (272 votes), and Lance Lynn (199) and Carlos Rodón (192) of the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (189) also was elected but is hurt and will miss the game along with Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who was elected by fans to start, and Washington outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who was picked as a reserve.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who has a historically low ERA of 0.95, led NL starting pitchers with 321 votes, followed by San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman (210), Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (153) and Brandon Woodruff (146) and San Diego’s Yu Darvish (105).