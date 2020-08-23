Ogden family remembers son killed by police in 2019

Likewise, Juan Mercado said Sunday’s event was organized in part to rebuff the “slamming” he says his son’s reputation has received from authorities and to remember him “for who he really was.” The confrontation that killed Jovany, the father of two, stepfather to another, came a day after his 26th birthday.

Jovany suffered from schizophrenia, which could alter his mood, family members say. He also had misdemeanor convictions on his record from three prior incidents. The video montage, meantime, showed what family say was his truer side — photos of him as a smiling child and pictures of him getting married, with his parents and family and with his kids. Family say Jovany had a creative side, enjoyed music and writing, and that he was working at a nutritional supplement company at the time of his death.

Heather White, the lawyer representing the city of Ogden in the lawsuit filed by Jovany’s family, deferred comment. She has said previously that the use of deadly force was unavoidable given the proximity of Jovany to the officers and his failure to respond to their commands. Likewise, the Weber County Attorney’s Office determined that the officers were justified in their actions.

“The city respects the family’s desire to memorialize Jovany and does not want to intrude on that,” White said in an email.