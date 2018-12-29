Oct. 1
Recycling resumes: With the start of the new fiscal year, the city of Twin Falls resumed its recycling of materials put into people’s recycle bins. Back in March, with increasing recycling costs, the City Council had voted to pay no more than $100 per ton for recycling. As costs rose above that, all recycling between the third week of March to Sept. 30 was being dumped in the landfill. During the budget process the Council changed the maximum Twin Falls paid for recycling to $175 per ton.
Oct. 5
A different kind of pageant: Contestants in the Miss Africa Idaho pageant carry the weight of the countries they left behind. Sashes that read Miss Eritrea, Miss Democratic Republic of Congo and Miss Nigeria come with the responsibility of representing both country and continent, and with educating others about their home countries.
Participants, who must be first, second or third generation African women, spend time doing community service and rehearsing for the show, including the intro dance and practicing respective talents.“This showcases the beauty of African women, the strength in what we do. We put our heart and soul into what we do,” Miss Africa Idaho 2017’s second runner-up, Bernadette Nyirabariyanga, said. “When people see this, I want them to see strong, independent women.”
Oct. 9
Bumpin Bernies resolution: The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission voted to amend Bumpin Bernie’s special use permit, forcing it to close at 1:30 a.m. after police and city staff complained about permit violations and disturbances. The bar had been allowed to stay open as a dance club until 3 a.m. on certain days.
Oct. 11
Mother Nature brings relief after bone-dry summer: Nearly an inch of rain in early October broke a three-month drought in the Magic Valley.
In true desert form, Twin Falls went without rainfall for 107 days — from June 18 to Oct. 4.
“It was a very, very dry summer,” said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise.
Twin Falls can usually count on 11 inches of rain, Breidenbach said, but only 7.5 inches of rain fell during the 2018 water year — from Oct.1, 2017 to Sept. 30.
Hot weather — up to 101 degrees on Aug. 10 — put extra pressure on the irrigation system over the summer. But despite the lack of rain in the summer, most irrigation systems in the Upper Snake River Basin had enough water stored in reservoirs to get crops through the growing season.
Oct. 19
Rupert Square transformation: The city of Rupert began a historic facelift of its city Square in the fall of 2018, paid for in part by a bond passed by taxpayers and grants.
The first phase of the project was completed in time for the city’s Christmas celebration the day after Thanksgiving – and the new city fountain was revealed.
The city also opened its new synthetic ice skating rink that was temporarily installed at Neptune Park at the tennis courts, but will find a permanent home on Fremont Street after the second phase of the Square project revamps the streets around the Square.
Oct. 20
Sun Valley Community School boys soccer wins state championship: For the first time since 1999, the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team was crowned the best team in the state, following a 3-1 comeback win over Bliss. Two goals from junior Ridley Lindstrom, sandwiching a score by junior Cash Dart, allowed the Cutthroats to overcome the 1-0 deficit they were put in by an early free kick goal by Bliss senior Steven Rubio. After the game senior captain Peter Morawitz simply said, “it can’t be better than this.”
Oct. 23
Friends of Devil’s Corral rally before canyon land is developed: Proposed development of some 200 acres in Devils Corral has spurred a local group into action.
Board members of Friends of Devil’s Corral hope to gather enough support keep the scenic and historic canyon land north of the Snake River from being developed.
“Devil’s Corral is a geologic gem,” said “Friends” President Karl Ruprecht. “It has cliffs, alcoves, aquifer-fed streams, and a wealth of cultural resources.”
The group pitched the idea of finding a way to obtain the property from owner/developer George Panagiotou — by a land swap, by obtaining grants or by other means.
Panagiotou blasted an area in the rimrock in late September to make a road into the canyon.
The land lies in Jerome County along the Snake River between Shoshone Falls and the Twin Falls power plant, surrounded by the Snake River Canyon Park — Bureau of Land Management ground leased by the county. Landlocked inside Panagiotou’s Devil’s Corral development are another 26 acres of BLM ground.
Panagiotou has owned the land since 2000. His development will allow the public to enjoy the area legally for the first time, he said.
Oct. 27
Filer volleyball beats Sugar-Salem for state title: Filer had trailed Sugar-Salem, 2-0, in the 3A state semifinals earlier that day, but came back to advance to the title match. When facing the Diggers again, the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead, lost the second set and roared through the third and fourth sets for a 3-1 victory. Sophomore Ella Fischer recorded the final kill, one of her team-high 23, and the Wildcats were state champions for the first time since 1997.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.