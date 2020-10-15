October is Long-Term Care Residents' Rights Month

October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.
The theme for Residents' Rights Month 2020 is “Connections Matter” to emphasize connections to family, to friends, and to the community as an essential component of good health and quality of life for residents.
The months of restrictions on visitation in long-term care facilities and the inability of residents, families, and friends to be together during the coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of connection, of relationships, and the impact they have on all of our well-being. During this crisis, many creative ways of staying connected were shared that can be replicated and built upon in all communities.
Residents’ Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate awareness of dignity, respect and the rights of each resident. The federal Nursing Home Reform Law guarantees residents’ rights and places a strong emphasis on individual dignity, choice, and self-determination. The law also requires nursing homes to “promote and protect the rights of each resident”. Residents’ Rights Month is a time to raise awareness of these rights and celebrate residents.
During Residents’ Rights Month, we recognize our local long-term care ombudsman program staff and volunteers, who work daily to promote residents’ rights, assist residents with complaints and provide information to those who need to find a long-term care facility. In this area, the ombudsman program serves the eight counties of the South Central region, Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls. The Ombudsman Program serves 57 Nursing Homes and Assisted Living facilities and 1,882 beds.
As CSI Office on Aging, celebrates Residents’ Rights, I encourage community members to connect with those they know who live in long-term care facilities or inquire about becoming a volunteer long-term care ombudsman. Your assistance and attention help to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrates to residents that they have not been forgotten. You may contact the CSI Office on Aging Ombudsman Program at (208) 933-2397.
Marilyn Shiroma
Twin Falls
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!