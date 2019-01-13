FAIRFIELD — Wesley D. Fields, 93. Wes, a family man, rancher, farmer, active community member and prankster joined the riders in the sky when he died peacefully at home on January 9, 2019. The son of Ernest and Edna Fields, he was the brother of Robert Fields, deceased. Wes was married to Doris Hansen for 35 years and cared for her during her terminal battle with pancreatic cancer.
Wes leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Marypat Fields. He felt one of his finest accomplishments was his role as father of: Kim Fields (Lorraine), Kathy Pidgeon and Karl Fields (Melanie). He dearly loved his stepchildren: Teesie Szubert Emge (Thomas), Marita DeBoard (John) and Susan Flynn (Brett). Wes derived joy from the time he spent with his grandchildren: Daniel Fields (Laura), David Fields, Lauren Fields, Megan Fields Jordan (Virgil), Kelsey DeBoard Pierce (Taylor), Lindsey Fields, Morgan DeBoard Samson (Tanner), Taylor DeBoard, Mason Fields, Spencer Fields, Josef Emge, Tobias Emge, Padraig Flynn, and Lia Flynn. He welcomed the “greats”: Jacqueline Fields, Marianne Fields, Shane Jordan and Ethan Fields.
If you knew Wes, you know that he believed in giving his time to help others by being an active participant in the many committees, boards and organizations he joined. In his last years he especially enjoyed his collaboration with his friends in the Shoshone/Bannock tribe.
Wes enjoyed practical jokes, both playing them and as the recipient, including the long standing annual snow bets with Harold Stroud and Bill Stewart. He was notorious for surprising his friends by placing over 100 dead skunks in unexpected places.
Wes felt he was blessed to live as long as he did. He enjoyed 2 “live” wakes where he was roasted, toasted and celebrated.
Wes enjoyed witnessing the growth of knowledge and advancement in so many areas, including science. In keeping with his love for knowledge, he has donated his body to Idaho State University.
“Those who have shown us love, brought us joy, and made us laugh have given us the lasting gifts of a beautiful life and blessed our memories forever.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Fairfield American Legion Hall in Fairfield.
Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
