Obituary: Walter R. Petersen

Following his mission, he returned to the University of Idaho to complete his bachelor’s degree. He changed from engineering to pre-medical studies, and graduated in 1959. He attended Washington University Medical School in St. Louis, Missouri, earning his M.D. degree in June 1963. He then interned at Minneapolis General Hospital in Minnesota for one year and then served two years in the public health service at the Indian Hospital in Talihina, Oklahoma. In 1966, they returned to their Southern Idaho roots to begin his medical practice as a family physician in Burley. Through his 39 years of medical practice, it is estimated that he delivered 4000 babies. He healed many hearts, heads, hands, and everything in-between.

In Burley, he was involved in many aspects of the community. He was a true Burley Bobcat fan. He loved supporting not only his own children in sports, but also served as the Burley High School team physician for 27 years. He was a fixture on the football sidelines in his green Bobcat letterman’s jacket. Most evenings during sports seasons were spent at games. He treated hundreds of athletes during these years.