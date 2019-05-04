July 24, 1922—April 26, 2019
Maxine Hanks Searle, 96, of Boise and formerly of Burley, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home in Boise.
Mom was born on July 24, 1922, in Burley, Idaho, to Julius Raymond and Sarah Ethel (Ottesen) Hanks. She was the seventh of nine children. She grew up on their farm in Starrh’s Ferry and graduated from Burley High School. She loved to sleep in the orchard, swim in the canal, ride the horse, and work with her dad. She learned to cook, sew and clean.
On June 1, 1940, Maxine married Gale Auburn Searle and they started their life together on their farm in View. She had five children, Sherry, Janet, Duane, Paul, and Kristine. Mom often threw parties on our big front yard. We always had a fire pit for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows with watermelon or cantaloupe for dessert. She worked hard, but also made many fun memories along the way.
As Gale and Maxine worked to acquire more farmland, Maxine helped by working at Prices and Rexall Drug. Later, she worked at the potato processing plants. Mom also helped Dad on the farm and with the cows.
Gale and Maxine loved to travel; whether it was a Sunday drive to find out where a dirt road went or one of their trips. They always took time to talk to people and pick the berries, or try something new, but they loved to come home to the farm.
When Gale had a stroke in 1996, they moved to Boise. We all thought dad would miss the farm, but it was really mom who missed the farm. Before long they had made new friends at McDonald’s, and Maxine was planting new flowers in her Boise yard.
Maxine was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Gale Searle; their daughter, Janet, who died soon after birth; and her grandson, Jacob Martindale. Also in her welcoming home party on the other side are her parents, Raymond and Ethel; and all her siblings, Lillian Davis, Twila Gibson, Dale Hanks, Katie Duke, Sterling Hanks, Beulah Egan, and Phyllis Adams; as well as some dear friends.
Maxine is survived by her children, Sherry (Rex) Pearson of Sandy, Utah, Duane (Ralene) Searle of Burley, Paul (Karen) Searle, of Burley, and Kristine (Brent) Martindale of Boise; 24 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
The family would like to thank Monica and Galina of Homewatch Caregivers for their loving care of Mom and Dad.
The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 2nd Ward, 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 12:00 until 12:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to a charity of your choice in Maxine’s memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.