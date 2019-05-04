Obituary: Margarita Manning

February 14, 1922—April 3, 2019

Margarita was born in Ogden, Utah, on February 14th, 1922, to Manuel and Matea Meabe Trevino. Her parents had immigrated from Spain and she was very proud of her Basque heritage. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Rupert, Idaho. She graduated from Rupert High School and attended Idaho State college for a semester before leaving to marry Daryl “Bee” Manning. They raised their six children in Paul, Idaho where they farmed until 1987, when Bee died. After his death, she moved to Spokane to be near two of her daughters. Margarita loved her large family, playing bridge, crosswords, reading, the Mariners, the Zags and traveling. She regularly followed world news and politics which often led to spirited discussions. After 15 years in Spokane, she returned to Rupert.

She was preceded in death by three of her children, Bill, John and Jane. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Doug), Carol, and Jim and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margarita died peacefully April 3, 2019, in Spokane, Washington, with family by her side.

A memorial mass will be celebrated in Rupert, Idaho at St. Nicholas Church on Saturday, May 11th at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Spokane or St. Nicholas School in her memory.

