Obituary: Ingrid Gould

March 7, 1939 - July 25, 2020
Ingrid Gould died on Saturday, July 25 at Bridgeview Estate. Ingrid was born on March 7, 1939 in Lueneburg, Germany to William and Elisabeth Doellefeld. The family immigrated to America in 1950 settling in Tacoma, Washington.
Ingrid received her education in Tacoma, Washington and it was in this city that she met her future husband, Kendrick Alton Gould. They were married on September 16, 1960 in Tacoma. To this union were born two sons: Paul Kendrick and Paul Alton. Because of Kendrick’s career as a military chaplain and pastor the family made moves to Washington, Massachusetts, South Dakota, Missouri, Montana and Idaho. Ingrid and the boys adapted well to each home and she found enjoyment in meeting new friends. Ingrid had great pleasure in decorating and entertaining Cooking and baking were a joy for her and in 1983 she published her own cookbook. After being a stay-at – mom for 10 year years after her children were born
Ingrid returned to work in her profession as a medical transcriptionist. She retired from this position at the age of 62 to join her husband in retirement. Being retired afforded Ingrid time to pursue new interests and it was such a fun time for her.
Ingrid loved the Lord with all her heart. She happily supported her husband in his role as a military and as a civilian pastor. She looked forward to the many church functions which she attended and enjoyed working with children and various women’s groups. Ingrid also had a great love for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed being with them whenever possible.
Ingrid will be remembered as someone who greatly enjoyed animals, especially rabbits. For a time she had rabbits as pets and each room in her home was decorated with a variety of toy stuffed rabbits. In the year of 2000 Ingrid and Kendrick celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary by taking an extended trip to Europe. They were able to make visits to Germany, France, Lichtenstein, Austria and Switzerland. One of the highlights of the trip was to trace the footsteps of Martin Luther and to attend the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany.
Ingrid is survived by her husband Kendrick, of Twin Falls; son Paul Kendrick and his wife Lori, and their children, Addison and Matilda of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; and son Mark Alton, and his wife Lisa, of Lafayette, California. Also surviving are two brothers, Volkert (Walt) of Spokane, Washington and Joachim (Joe) of Post Falls, Idaho and numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Due to the Covid 19 Virus the family will be having a private gathering. Fiends are encouraged to share their memories of Ingrid.
