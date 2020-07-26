Obituary: Ingrid Gould

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

March 7, 1939 - July 25, 2020

Ingrid Gould died on Saturday, July 25 at Bridgeview Estate. Ingrid was born on March 7, 1939 in Lueneburg, Germany to William and Elisabeth Doellefeld. The family immigrated to America in 1950 settling in Tacoma, Washington.

Ingrid received her education in Tacoma, Washington and it was in this city that she met her future husband, Kendrick Alton Gould. They were married on September 16, 1960 in Tacoma. To this union were born two sons: Paul Kendrick and Paul Alton. Because of Kendrick’s career as a military chaplain and pastor the family made moves to Washington, Massachusetts, South Dakota, Missouri, Montana and Idaho. Ingrid and the boys adapted well to each home and she found enjoyment in meeting new friends. Ingrid had great pleasure in decorating and entertaining Cooking and baking were a joy for her and in 1983 she published her own cookbook. After being a stay-at – mom for 10 year years after her children were born

Ingrid returned to work in her profession as a medical transcriptionist. She retired from this position at the age of 62 to join her husband in retirement. Being retired afforded Ingrid time to pursue new interests and it was such a fun time for her.