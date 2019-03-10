Dwayne Philip Pruett
September 27, 1929 - March 7, 2019
"Gone Fishing"
Dwayne passed away on March 7, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on September 27, 1929 to Howard and Maybell Pruett of Bliss.
Dwayne was an excellent student and was always proud that he never missed one day of school in 12 years! He graduated at 17 and immediately joined the Army. Upon his return, he married his sweetheart, Azell Colter, of Gooding in 1949. They spent 67 years together before her passing on July 23, 2016.
Aside from his 43+ years of work on the Union Pacific Railroad, Dwayne was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his yearly hunting with his dad and brothers and fishing with Azell, his daughters, granddaughters or great grandchildren. He also loved softball, playing cards with his family, and was very well read. Grampy never hesitated to curl up on the couch with the kids to watch game shows or cartoons.
He gave us all the tools figuratively and literally to work hard, be proud of what you accomplish and always strive to learn something new. If Dwayne opened his mouth to speak, we knew it was either going to be life-changing, hilarious...or a Jeopardy answer.
His dry sense of humor, quick wit, riddles, and silly songs will be greatly missed!
Dwayne is survived by: his brother - Steve (Shirley) Pruett; and his daughters - Debbie (Dean) Kline of Twin Falls and Phyllis (Roy) Moore, Salt Lake; granddaughters - Traci (Sean) Petersen, Salt Lake; Vikki (Alistair) Legg, London; Chelsey Kline, Portland; and Courtney Kline, Twin Falls; great grandchildren - Kyle, Austin Marie, Spencer, Jake and Katie; and his great-great granddaughter "baby shark" - Kinsleigh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother – Gene; sister – Wanda; and wife - Azell.
The family wants to express appreciation to Dr. Anne Fullmer, and the staff at Heritage Hospice, especially Lisa and Krystal in the final days.
A private family burial will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Lincoln County Community Center at 201 South Beverly in Shoshone.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
