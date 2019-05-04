September 27, 1961—April 30. 2019
Brenda Gail Gladden Ulrich passed away and joined her beloved husband, Jerry, the morning of April 30, 2019. Born September 27, 1961, Brenda was one of four children loved dearly by her parents, Charles and Alice Gladden. She grew up in Las Vegas, where she met her late husband as a teenager. After graduating high school, the two married and loved each other completely. They were two souls meant to be together in life and beyond.
Brenda will always be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her parents, a brother and sisters, daughters Cherilynn, Tiffany, and Alexis, and her grandchildren Christian, Jada, and Jorja.
She was a strong woman with an adventurous spirit and saw rules not as concrete boundaries, but as flexible and breakable guidelines when she felt they kept her from doing what was true to her heart. She was a fearless woman who will be greatly missed by all those who she touched with her wild spirit and caring soul. Her life was built on a foundation of sharing everything she had and everything she was with everyone she met. She lived her life with devotion to her faith and community. Her devotion and love was passed to her family and friends, who carry her in their hearts.
Her graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2:30 P.M., followed by a celebration of her life at 4:00 P.M. at Lighthouse Christian Church.
“She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future” – Proverbs 31:25
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
