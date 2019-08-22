October 19, 1937—August 3, 2019
AuDeane King passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2019 at the Canyons Senior Living Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was 81 years old.
AuDeane was the daughter of Zeke and Nina Watkins. She was born Oct. 19, 1937 in Conda, Caribou, Idaho. Her family moved to Twin Falls, where she attended public schools. AuDeane was a good student, received good grades and was active in school clubs, cheerleading, pep club and band.
She met her future husband, Jo King, in high school band class; she played the saxophone and he played the clarinet. She graduated from Twin Falls High School and married her high school sweetheart, Julian Fairman (Jo) King in Twin Falls, Idaho on Sep. 3, 1956.
AuDeane and Jo moved to Pocatello, Idaho and attended Idaho State University. AuDeane and Jo’s first child, Kathy Jo, was born in 1958 and AuDeane chose to be a stay at home mother. Three years later in 1961 they welcomed Julie Ann, a second daughter, into their Pocatello home. After college graduation AuDeane and Jo moved back to Twin Falls and welcomed two more daughters into their family, Kelley Rae in 1965 and Jamie Lynn in 1968. AuDeane wanted sons but often said her four daughters were her greatest accomplishment!
AuDeane also had other accomplishments: She learned to sew and made some of her children’s clothing and many of their costumes. She was a great golfer. She was good at Bridge. She was a wonderful cook and prepared delicious home-cooked meals for her family. She took piano lessons until she was able to play classical music.
She loved to read all types of literature, and she was politically self-educated. She was savvy with social media, more than most people her age! She was artistically talented and learned how to Tole paint, use watercolors and paint with oils. Many of her paintings have been given away as future heirlooms. She was also known for creating personalized gifts for friends, extended family members, children and especially gifts for grandchildren!
She wrote Jo’s personal history, used photos he took and created a beautiful book in his memory. A few years later she wrote her own history, created a similar book and gifted it to her daughters. She encouraged her daughters to develop their talents, and she provided them with many opportunities, which had been unavailable to her.
She is survived by the following family members: Kathy (Randy) Hansen, Julie (Joel) Harris, Kelley (Fred) Marler, Jamie (Steve) Naegele, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one second great-grandchild and her two sisters, Arleane Merrick and Connie Montgomery.
Several years after Jo passed away AuDeane married Jack Cox. AuDeane had the opportunity to share her life with two men who loved her dearly, and both of them showed their adoration by their devoted attention to her. Both husbands preceded her in death as well as her parents, Zeke and Nina Watkins.
The family extends and expresses gratitude for the wonderful care AuDeane received from the staff at Canyons/Serenity Senior Center and the Hospice Visions group.
A memorial service for AuDeane will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 28 at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
