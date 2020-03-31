Oasis Stop ‘N Go helps raise $45K for Boys & Girls Clubs

Oasis Stop ‘N Go has has helped with a holiday ornament campaign benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley for eight consecutive years. Each year the campaign continues to raise more money, which supports clubs in Rupert, Buhl and Twin Falls.
The six-week campaign ran from Nov. 28 to Dec. 25. The community and citizens of Twin Falls raised $45,086.58 through the holiday ornament campaign.
The campaign consisted of 24 Oasis Stop N’ Go Stores in Twin Falls, Jerome, Buhl, Hagerman, Hollister, Filer, Bellevue and Paul, the Oasis administration team, and Kickback, along with each Boys & Girls Club site selling holiday ornaments for a donation to the club.
“Each year, as a company, we contribute to more than 50 local organizations and charities. The holiday ornament campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley is special, as we designed it to involve our employees in fundraising, and they truly stepped up,” said CEO Troy Willie. “The majority of contributions for this campaign are from our customer base; this gave a lot of folks the opportunity to be involved in such an important community need. We are grateful to our loyal customers, suppliers and employees for their generosity and support. We are proud to be long time supporters of the Boys & Girls clubs of Magic Valley.”
The ornament campaign has raised $204,782.10 since it began in 2012.
Oasis Stop N’ Go has raised well over $1 million over the last 20 years to benefit the youth served at the Boys & Girls Clubs.
“We are so grateful for the continued support from Oasis Stop ‘N Go, their dedicated employees, dedicated customers and the Willie families,” Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Lindsey Westburg said. “Their contributions, employees and efforts continue to make a difference in the lives of the 3,000 local youth we serve. As Boys & Girls Club locations continue to grow and serve more Magic Valley communities, so does our need for support. This campaign allows everyone in our community to be a part of fundraising for the Club. Thank you to each community member that bought an ornament to support the Club”.
