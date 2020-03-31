Oasis Stop ‘N Go helps raise $45K for Boys & Girls Clubs

Oasis Stop ‘N Go has has helped with a holiday ornament campaign benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley for eight consecutive years. Each year the campaign continues to raise more money, which supports clubs in Rupert, Buhl and Twin Falls.

“Each year, as a company, we contribute to more than 50 local organizations and charities. The holiday ornament campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley is special, as we designed it to involve our employees in fundraising, and they truly stepped up,” said CEO Troy Willie. “The majority of contributions for this campaign are from our customer base; this gave a lot of folks the opportunity to be involved in such an important community need. We are grateful to our loyal customers, suppliers and employees for their generosity and support. We are proud to be long time supporters of the Boys & Girls clubs of Magic Valley.”