Oasis Stop N' Go customer wins KickBack's annual grand prize giveaway

Theron Eudave, an Oasis Stop ‘N Go customer from Wendell, is the winner of KickBack’s 2019 Grand Prize of $10,000 for using his KickBack card at participating retail locations.

“This caught me completely off guard. What an awesome experience,” Eudave said. “I have been shopping there for so long that I know the manager and staff on a first-name basis. The whole staff is great. They know what I buy and try to have things ready for me in advance. They struck a chord in my heart so I try not to shop anywhere else.”

Eudave has been a KickBack cardholder for about six years and uses his card regularly when purchasing fuel, food and beverages at the Twin Falls Oasis Stop ‘N Go, he said. He has earned rewards such as fuel discounts and free beverages in the past, but was hesitant at first to believe he was the grand prize winner.

“When I got the phone call from KickBack, I thought I was being pranked. It took a few minutes for the news to sink in,” Eudave said. “I didn’t use the card or shop at the same store to just to get rewards. I shop there because I like the people, so winning the Grand Prize is especially nice.”

Oasis Stop ‘N Go has participated in the KickBack Points program since its inception in 1999, company President Dan Willie said. KickBack Rewards Systems is based in Twin Falls.