Oasis Stop N' Go customer wins KickBack's annual grand prize giveaway

Theron Eudave, an Oasis Stop ‘N Go customer from Wendell, is the winner of KickBack’s 2019 Grand Prize of $10,000 for using his KickBack card at participating retail locations.
“This caught me completely off guard. What an awesome experience,” Eudave said. “I have been shopping there for so long that I know the manager and staff on a first-name basis. The whole staff is great. They know what I buy and try to have things ready for me in advance. They struck a chord in my heart so I try not to shop anywhere else.”
Eudave has been a KickBack cardholder for about six years and uses his card regularly when purchasing fuel, food and beverages at the Twin Falls Oasis Stop ‘N Go, he said. He has earned rewards such as fuel discounts and free beverages in the past, but was hesitant at first to believe he was the grand prize winner.
“When I got the phone call from KickBack, I thought I was being pranked. It took a few minutes for the news to sink in,” Eudave said. “I didn’t use the card or shop at the same store to just to get rewards. I shop there because I like the people, so winning the Grand Prize is especially nice.”
Oasis Stop ‘N Go has participated in the KickBack Points program since its inception in 1999, company President Dan Willie said. KickBack Rewards Systems is based in Twin Falls.
“Theron was called to come to his favorite and regular Oasis Stop ‘N Go convenience store because he had won a small prize in a Kickback drawing. He was expecting something like a $50 gas gift card. To his surprise he walked in to several store and Kickback employees with balloons, cake and a check in his name for $10,000,” Willie said. “The shocked and surprised expression on his face was priceless.”
One of the benefits of being an enrolled KickBack Points cardholder is each time you make a purchase at any participating KickBack Points location you are entered into drawings for valuable prizes.
“This is the very essence of KickBack Points — it is a rewards program that allows retailers to reward loyal customers. We are proud to reward our cardholders for their loyalty,” said Pat Lewis, CEO of KickBack Rewards Systems. “That is a powerful message that helps level the playing field for retailers of any size.”
Cards are free at any participating KickBack location and customers must be enrolled at kickbackpoints.com to redeem points and to be eligible for prize giveaways.