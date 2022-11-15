Oakley's tradition holds strong

Oakley High School’s football field is the same as most fields. The lines are white, and the goalposts stand tall. Though, when looking to the East of the field something unexpected sits. Positioned perfectly next to the field rests a red tinted box car. From a distance, it may appear as storage.

“The heart and soul of Oakley football started behind the box car,” Head coach Brennan Jones said.

Players begin playing pick-up games with their friends behind the box car when they are six years old. Their passion and satisfaction with the game becomes engrained at that very spot.

“The Box Car Boys,” Jones said.

The box car is painted with Oakley football tradition and holds the legacy of the town on its walls.

On Nov. 17 the Oakley Hornets positioned themselves to grow their legacy as they face off against Grace in the 1A D1 Championship game.

The team has grown up running plays behind the box car with dreams of this day transpiring. All their frustrations and growth rest behind the box car.

"The only play you can affect is the play in front of you," Jones said. "The focus is on winning and the play in front of you. There is nothing that can be done about the last play."

The Box Car Boy's humble beginnings aren’t so modest. The team has collided with some formidable teams to get to this spot.

The Carey Panthers led Oakley 18-12 during the third quarter of the semifinals. The fighting spirit born behind the box car helped drive Oakley’s focus and led to a victory. The passion and drive grown from that spot has transitioned to the gridiron and continues to run deep.

“We play more complete games,” said Jones.

Porter Pickett Oakley's Quarterback hit Bridger Duncan for 72-yard touchdown and then Ethan Toribau for 37-yard touchdown to solidify Oakley victory in the semifinals.