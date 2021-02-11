 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oakley school awarded honorable mention in national STEM contest
0 comments

Oakley school awarded honorable mention in national STEM contest

  • 0

OAKLEY — Oakley Junior-Senior High School students were awarded an honorable mention in the Samsung solve for Tomorrow competition for their idea to implement change in their community using STEM skills.

Teacher Julie Richardson and her students will receive a Samsung Galaxy Note20 for the classroom thanks to their proposal to create a comfortable and functional Bluetooth oxygen concentrator that takes the oxygen from the air and pushes it into a patient’s lungs to help individuals who rely on oxygen tanks navigate barriers.

The school was one of 25 honorable mentions from across the national.

“Students and teachers across the country, regardless of classroom format, are rising to the occasion to creatively use STEM to address some of the greatest issues impacting their generation, from social justice to pandemic-related solutions,” Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America Ann Woo said. “These students are facing unchartered challenges with stoic determination and using creative problem-solving skills to succeed. We are proud to unveil the schools in this year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest and look forward to seeing their proposed solutions and innovations come to life.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News