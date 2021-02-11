Oakley school awarded honorable mention in national STEM contest

Teacher Julie Richardson and her students will receive a Samsung Galaxy Note20 for the classroom thanks to their proposal to create a comfortable and functional Bluetooth oxygen concentrator that takes the oxygen from the air and pushes it into a patient’s lungs to help individuals who rely on oxygen tanks navigate barriers.

“Students and teachers across the country, regardless of classroom format, are rising to the occasion to creatively use STEM to address some of the greatest issues impacting their generation, from social justice to pandemic-related solutions,” Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America Ann Woo said. “These students are facing unchartered challenges with stoic determination and using creative problem-solving skills to succeed. We are proud to unveil the schools in this year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest and look forward to seeing their proposed solutions and innovations come to life.”