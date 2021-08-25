Oakley Hornets

Head Coach: Brennan Jobes, three years

Record: 11-1

How is the team different from last year?

We graduated 12 seniors off our championship team. Every one of them played a role. Twelve dudes who loved to play ball!

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Dace Jones, Payton Beck, Hayden Hunter

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

For our young guys to get a chance to step into the spotlight and prove they belong.

Work work work we have a great legacy, we teach that above all else you get only what you've earned. A daily pursuit to improve individually.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Super savvy QB, a really good receiver group, a couple of underclassmen who will be tough as the year progresses

On defense, we play assignment based defense. Do your job and trust the rest of the guys to do theirs. WE only return one starter from last year so we are young and have big shoes to fill.

