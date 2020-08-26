Oakley Hornets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Brennan Jones, 2nd year

Record: 9-2

Playoffs: lost 50-22 to Prairie in semifinals

Oakley is set up for yet another winning season, and the Hornets have their eyes on a state championship after coming up short in the semifinals one year ago.

“I have a host of kids coming back,” said head coach Brennan Jones. “We have 12 or 13 seniors coming back, guys who have played a lot of minutes.

“Winning is an expectation here and we don’t expect to be anywhere short of where we were last year.”

The Hornets will use a pair of quarterbacks in senior Jace Robinson and junior Payton Beck. Seniors Beto Bobadilla, Clay Douglas, and Jaren Yeck make up a formidable Oakley offensive line.

Now a senior, second team all-state receiver Austin Cranney is back, as is junior tight end Corbin Bedke and senior running backs Robert Wybenga and Isaac Mitton.

On defense, many of the same names will line up to play. This includes linebackers Wybenga, a first team all-conference player, and Mitton, who racked up over 130 tackles in 2019. Junior Dace Stones will also play a key role for the Hornets at defensive back and linebacker.

Oakley begins its campaign Friday, Aug. 28, at Raft River.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0