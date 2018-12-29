Nov. 11
100 years later: Remembering WWI: One hundred years after the end of World War I, few people have an understanding of the war and its impact.
“The irony is that the Great War was intended to make the world the safe for democracy, but the war, in fact, made it very hard for democracy to survive,” Twin Falls historian Jim Gentry told the Times-News. “The war created the atmosphere for Communism, Nazism and Fascism,” eventually fueling World War II.
Some sources say of nearly the 20,000 Idahoans who went overseas to fight in the war, at least 375 men died. Other sources say as many as 782 Idahoans died.
Fifty-three of those soldiers killed, including 97-year-old Betty Pastoor’s uncle Kenneth Brown, were from the Magic Valley.
Nov. 15
Carey sets program record with state championship win: The Carey High School football team had won 23 straight games before, when current head coach Lane Kirkland’s father was at the helm. Never had they won 24 in a row until they defeated Lighthouse Christian, 26-20, for their 24th consecutive win and second straight 1A Division II state title in an exhilarating affair.
Nov. 16
Declo and Valley win state football championships: The Hornets blew out North Fremont for their second consecutive 2A state championship, sending Duncan off to Boise State with one more trophy to add to his display case. Hours later, Valley capped off a pulsating contest by beating Oakley, 42-40, to win its second 1A Division I state title in four years.
Nov. 17
CSI volleyball wins 12th NJCAA national title: After the sudden passing of CSI head coach Heidi Cartisser in December 2017, her husband, Jim Cartisser, took over the Golden Eagles program and, in his first season in charge, led them to a national championship. CSI defeated Miami Dade College in three sets to add a 12th championship to its resume.
