Elko & Spring Creek

June 6- 7 Elko Mining Expo Exhibit Days, Elko Convention Center

June 6 Country under the Stars Concert, Elko County Fairgrounds

June 8 Downtown Elko Wine Walk, 2nd Saturdays

June 20 Brown Bag History Northeastern Nevada Museum, Elko County Sesquicentennial

July 4 Fireworks in the Sky, Elko County Fairgrounds

July 4 Spring Creek Freedom Festival, Marina

July 5 Jarbidge 4th of July Celebration, Jarbidge

July 5- 7 National Basque Festival, Downtown Elko

July 13-14 Silver State Stampede, Elko County Fairgrounds

July 13-14 Art in the Park, Elko City Park

July 26-28 Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival, Spring Creek

Late July-Aug Great Humboldt Duck Race, Northeastern Nevada Museum

August 2 Classic Film Festival in the Park at dusk, Northeastern Nevada Museum

August 9-11 Jarbidge Days, Jarbidge

August 9 Classic Film Festival in the Park at dusk, Northeastern Nevada Museum

August 10 Annual Lamoille Hill Climb, Elko Velo Cycling Club

August 16 Silver the Bald Eagle Exhibit Reception, Northeastern Nevada Museum

August 24-September 2 Elko County Fair, Fairgrounds

September 6- 8 Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show, Elko City Park

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Events Carlin

August 3 Carlin Buckaroo Bash, Carlin Equestrian Park

August 17, 18 Carlin Sho’n Shine Car Show and Art in the Park

August 17 Carlin Ranch Hand Rodeo, Carlin Equestrian Park

Wells

August 16 Ruby Mountain Relay, Angel Lake Road

Wendover

June 22 Light the Night Water Lantern Festival, West Wendover

Battle Mountain

September 9 World Human Powered Speed Challenge

June 8 Light the Night Glow Festival

July 27 Battle Mountain Archery Iron Man Competition Night, North Reese St.

Winnemucca

May 17-19 Winnemucca Balloons Hot Air Balloon Festival

May 24 Run-A-Mucca Motorcycle & Music Festival

June 29-July 6 Silver State International Rodeo, Winnemucca Events Complex

July 19 Winnemucca Wheels Show & Festival, Downtown Winnemucca

August 30-September 2 Tri-County Fair & Stampede, Humboldt County Fairgrounds

September 21-22 Winnemucca Gun Show, Winnemucca Events Complex

Ely

June 8 Fears, Tears, and Beers MTB Enduro Race

July 20 Wild West Train, Northern Nevada Railway

August 4-5 Bristlecone Arts in the Park, Courthouse Park Ninth Street

August 16-18 White Pine Co. Fair & Horse Races

September 7 Race the Rails

September 13-15 Silver State Classic Challenge

September 21-22 Take It to the Lake Half Marathon and 10k, Cave Lake State Park

