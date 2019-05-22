Elko & Spring Creek
June 6- 7 Elko Mining Expo Exhibit Days, Elko Convention Center
June 6 Country under the Stars Concert, Elko County Fairgrounds
June 8 Downtown Elko Wine Walk, 2nd Saturdays
June 20 Brown Bag History Northeastern Nevada Museum, Elko County Sesquicentennial
July 4 Fireworks in the Sky, Elko County Fairgrounds
July 4 Spring Creek Freedom Festival, Marina
July 5 Jarbidge 4th of July Celebration, Jarbidge
July 5- 7 National Basque Festival, Downtown Elko
July 13-14 Silver State Stampede, Elko County Fairgrounds
July 13-14 Art in the Park, Elko City Park
July 26-28 Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival, Spring Creek
Late July-Aug Great Humboldt Duck Race, Northeastern Nevada Museum
August 2 Classic Film Festival in the Park at dusk, Northeastern Nevada Museum
August 9-11 Jarbidge Days, Jarbidge
August 9 Classic Film Festival in the Park at dusk, Northeastern Nevada Museum
August 10 Annual Lamoille Hill Climb, Elko Velo Cycling Club
August 16 Silver the Bald Eagle Exhibit Reception, Northeastern Nevada Museum
August 24-September 2 Elko County Fair, Fairgrounds
September 6- 8 Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show, Elko City Park
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering
Events Carlin
August 3 Carlin Buckaroo Bash, Carlin Equestrian Park
August 17, 18 Carlin Sho’n Shine Car Show and Art in the Park
August 17 Carlin Ranch Hand Rodeo, Carlin Equestrian Park
Wells
August 16 Ruby Mountain Relay, Angel Lake Road
Wendover
June 22 Light the Night Water Lantern Festival, West Wendover
Battle Mountain
September 9 World Human Powered Speed Challenge
June 8 Light the Night Glow Festival
July 27 Battle Mountain Archery Iron Man Competition Night, North Reese St.
Winnemucca
May 17-19 Winnemucca Balloons Hot Air Balloon Festival
May 24 Run-A-Mucca Motorcycle & Music Festival
June 29-July 6 Silver State International Rodeo, Winnemucca Events Complex
July 19 Winnemucca Wheels Show & Festival, Downtown Winnemucca
August 30-September 2 Tri-County Fair & Stampede, Humboldt County Fairgrounds
September 21-22 Winnemucca Gun Show, Winnemucca Events Complex
Ely
June 8 Fears, Tears, and Beers MTB Enduro Race
July 20 Wild West Train, Northern Nevada Railway
August 4-5 Bristlecone Arts in the Park, Courthouse Park Ninth Street
August 16-18 White Pine Co. Fair & Horse Races
September 7 Race the Rails
September 13-15 Silver State Classic Challenge
September 21-22 Take It to the Lake Half Marathon and 10k, Cave Lake State Park
