Normalizing the abnormal: Life with COVID, Part 2

A year ago, Idaho saw its first case of COVID-19. Two weeks later, Gov. Brad Little ordered everyone to shelter in place, hoping to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

Schools and businesses closed and shoppers emptied grocery shelves in preparation for the coming effects of the pandemic.

In this, the second part of a two-part series observing the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, Times-News reporters take a look at how hospitals and medical professionals, outdoor enthusiasts and educators have adjusted to life in the past year.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

