Normalizing the abnormal: Life with COVID, Part 1
Perrine wears protective mask

A medical mask covers the face of the I.B. Perrine statue April 10, 2020, at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. In response to the threat of COVID-19, many businesses in town closed or reinvented their operations to adhere to social-distancing protocols.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

A year ago, Idaho saw its first case of COVID-19. Two weeks later, Gov. Brad Little ordered everyone to shelter in place, hoping to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

Idahoans have since struggled to follow social-distancing protocols while still maintaining a sense of normalcy. Schools sent students home, restaurants closed and social events moved to online platforms.

As social restrictions tightened, most folks realized they were in it for the long haul. Businesses tweaked their operations to survive the pandemic and many sent employees home to work remotely.

In this, a two-part series observing the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, the Times-News takes a look at how folks in the Magic Valley have adjusted to this strange, new reality.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

