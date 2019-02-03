TWIN FALLS — What’s now Voices Against Violence had a humble beginning.
The nonprofit organization started as a grassroots movement of service providers who saw a pattern of domestic violence, current executive director Donna Graybill said. It was also in the context of a greater movement nationwide toward helping survivors of domestic violence.
The organization was originally called Volunteers Against Violence. Volunteers took turns answering a hotline and when someone was in crisis, they took them into their own homes.
“It was really pretty intimate at first,” Graybill said.
Voices Against Violence — which has operated under a few different names over the years — has provided services since 1982 for residents in six south-central Idaho counties. The nonprofit helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The nonprofit operates a free, confidential 24/7 emergency shelter in Twin Falls County for women and children. Men and other families in need can receive shelter at an alternate location. Voices Against Violence also provides services such as individual and group counseling, legal advocacy, food, clothing and emergency financial resources.
The facility for the 26-bed emergency shelter was donated in 1989. It belongs to the city of Twin Falls, but Voices Against Violence is authorized to use it for as long as it wants in order to serve victims, Graybill said.
Voices Against Violence offers a hotline staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year by employees at the local shelter.
“The way I kind of picture it, the entry point to our services is the hotline,” Graybill said.
At any given time, about 300 people are receiving services through Voices Against Violence.
Since Graybill became the nonprofit’s executive director in March 2016, “pretty much everything has changed,” she said. The number of programs, clients served, counseling programs and the budget have grown exponentially.
In 2016, the organization changed its name from Crisis Center of the Magic Valley to Voices Against Violence, seeking to get the nonprofit closer to its roots. Graybill also restructured job positions and responsibilities so employees could narrow their focus to more specific areas, and created a case management program.
The number of counseling groups has also expanded. There used to be just one group, which Graybill facilitated prior to becoming executive director. Now, there are about eight.
“I really felt like there was so much potential for different needs in different communities that could be served besides the rigid definition of domestic violence,” she said. Now, there’s support for those who’ve experienced other forms of trauma, including sexual assault or childhood sexual abuse.
Voices Against Violence also offers two refugee groups — conducted in Swahili and Arabic — and a domestic abuse support group in Spanish. The nonprofit started a LGBTQ+ group, but since it was hard to get consistent attendance, it’s on pause for now, Graybill said.
Things have also turned around financially for the nonprofit. When Graybill started as executive director, there were times it was tough to make payroll and there wasn’t any unrestricted funding, she said, but that has changed. “I’m extremely proud.”
