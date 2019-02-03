BURLEY — When the original Ore-Ida potato processing plant was completed in 1960, it cost just over $2 million and employed around 300 people.
Now, almost 60 years later, McCain Foods’ Burley plant employs close to 700 people, having completed a $200 million expansion that added 180 jobs. McCain Foods is one of the largest french fry producers in the world, and its Burley plant continues to contract locally with farmers and other businesses for potatoes, materials and services, Human Resource Specialist Melissa Aston said in an emailed statement.
“McCain Foods’ business is driven by good people, making good food, from good ingredients,” Aston said. “But for the company, it’s not just about the food, it’s about how all aspects of the business are conducted.”
The company says one of its core values is “be good, do good.” The company has shown a commitment to that value through its relationships, partnerships and community involvement.
“McCain Foods supports important causes such as research for cancer, toy drives, coat drives, fire departments, educational scholarships and more,” Aston said.
The company is a regular sponsor of community events such as the Magic Valley Folk Festival, Burley Rotary Club’s Cinco de Mayo celebration, the Festival of Trees, Burley Library events and the Special Olympics.
This past year, McCain Foods also donated thousands of cases of food to Burley, Minico, Buhl, Kimberly and Jerome schools. Other food recipients include food banks, community functions, fire departments and nonprofits.
McCain Foods also supports its employees’ endeavors in working in the community. For the past three years, McCain employees have hosted a trunk-or-treat event that is open to the entire community. Hundreds of hours of volunteer time goes into the event, Aston said.
Employees have also volunteered for Relay for Life, she said.
“For this team of dedicated volunteers this was not a one-day event, it was a year-round mission to raise funds in support of the fight against cancer,” she said.
In the business community, McCain Foods has created partnerships with the Idaho Department of Labor, Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, Southern Idaho Economic Development, Business Plus and the Idaho Workforce Council. It uses those partnerships to support, advise and collaborate on some of the issues facing Magic Valley employers.
One example: McCain Foods was one of three business partners that worked to develop the first Machine Operator School to Registered Apprenticeship Program. This program aimed to address the talent shortage facing the area by developing high school students into the skilled employees that industry needs, Aston said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.