No One Expected What Would Happen Next, Paul Thompson, Eastside Baptist Church, Twin Falls

Resurrection Day is the most unexpected day in world history, and yet one of the most anticipated days today. We see that the Bible-believing-Christians are unique among all religions in world history. This Christian’s faith is worthless if Christ has not been raised, even more, this person is still in his sins. If your faith is only a temporary hope for this life then your faith leaves you in the most pitied condition of all men (1 Cor. 15:17-19).

There is good news! God actually loves guilty sinners. He loves the guilty sinners so much that He gave His only begotten Son, who bore the death penalty for his rebellious servants. Jesus died for the ungodly. The creator gave His life for His fallen creation (Isaiah 53:12). Forgiveness and mercy belongs to the believer. On the other hand, wrath and eternal judgment is for those who refuse to bend the knee to the Lord Jesus Christ. The stakes in this matter couldn’t be higher. Behold the resurrected Jesus, as described by the Bible only, and be saved. This is the most important question you will ever ponder. You must get this right.