No. 2 Gonzaga wins 8th WCC title

Gonzaga struggled putting away San Francisco in an 81-77 and Saint Mary’s advanced in the second semifinal with a 51-50 victory over No. 14 BYU on Ford’s last-second shot.

The Zags won the two regular-season meetings between the rivals by a combined 40 points on their way to claiming an eighth-straight WCC regular-season title.

Petrusev did most of the damage in the final game of the regular season, scoring 27 points.

It was Timme’s time in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-10 freshman repeatedly got deep post position against the Gaels and took advantage, hitting 7 of 8 shots for 15 points in the first half.

Ford and Fitts carried nearly all the load for Saint Mary’s, combining to score but seven of the Gaels’ first-half points.

Gonzaga led 42-41 at halftime.

The Bulldogs locked in on Ford, Fitts and the rest of the Gaels to start the second half, forcing them to miss six of their first eight shots while building a 56-46 lead.

A short run later in the half pushed Gonzaga’s lead to 72-55 and the Zags onto the stage to accept another WCC tournament trophy.