No. 25 WSU forces OT again, but can't close out UCLA

LOS ANGELES — For the third consecutive game, the 25th-ranked Washington State women’s basketball team stormed back from a double-digit second-half deficit. For the third contest in a row, one of the Leger-Walker sisters sent it into overtime.

But the Cougars couldn’t close in the extra session against an opponent they rarely beat, at a venue where they’ve never won in their history. Although Wazzu turned heads again, it fell 68-66 to No. 8 UCLA on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion, dropping to 0-33 all time on the road against the Bruins.

“It’s never fun to come this close and lose,” third-year coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We’ve had a lot of these. We dig ourselves a little bit of a hole. We don’t quite believe we’re as good as (the teams) we’re playing. I was a bit disappointed. I thought we gave them too much credit in the first half.”

WSU (7-3, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed by 16 points early in the third period, and by 13 entering the fourth. The Cougs erased that deficit in a snap with a 13-0 rally, tying it up at the two-minute mark after three jumpers from Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker.