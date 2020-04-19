NM program helps struggling farmers, fights hunger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vibrant green sprouts pop up from the dirt, making their debut in a strange and somewhat frightening world.

“There’s turnips, peas — it’s a good season for peas — radishes, salad mix” and more, said Albuquerque farmer Fidel Gonzalez. But for weeks, Gonzalez wasn’t sure where he would sell the vegetables, as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham placed restrictions on dining at restaurants — one of his greatest revenue sources — in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That “really affected my sales,” said the owner of Los Jardines de Moktezuma farm and co-founder of the farming brokerage Agri-Cultura Network. “Fortunately, this virus, this situation we’re going through, is teaching us as humans what we really need to be alive: agriculture, food.”

As local farms struggle to sustain themselves, the state’s food banks grapple with a shortage of donations, since grocers and other donors are already stretched thin on supply. Meanwhile, the number of people experiencing hunger in New Mexico continues to rise, as the pandemic has resulted in skyrocketing rates of unemployment and job insecurity.