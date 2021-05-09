Nikkita Starley

1. What made you decide to get into nursing?

I have wanted to be a nurse my whole life from seeing my grandma and aunt be amazing nurses and successful in their careers, it inspired me to want to follow in their paths and make a difference in peoples lives.

2. Tell us about your education and experience.

I studied at the University of Chester in England and gained my bachelors through them. As a new grad I worked on the med/surg inpatient floor for 2 years in England then met my husband and moved to the states. Since being here I have worked a further 2 years on the inpatient surgical floor then moved to inpatient/outpatient GI where I have worked for the last 4 years and love it.

3. What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?

Being a nurse is about putting others before yourself, about seeing the best in people and wanting the best for people. Kindness and compassion are essential skills to have and also a good sense of humor!

4. What do you find most rewarding about your job?

The most rewarding part of my job is knowing when people are at their most vulnerable and sometimes hardest points in their lives that I can have a positive impact on them, even if it’s small. Having the knowledge that you tried your hardest at the end of every day to be the best you can is rewarding.

