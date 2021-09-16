 Skip to main content
Nick, Grace Stephens to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Nick and Grace Stephens

BURLEY — The children of Nick and Grace Stephens happily announce their parents 50th wedding anniversary.

Family and friends are invited to help them celebrate at an open house to be held at Morey's Steakhouse FROM 4 - 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.25.

Light refreshments will be served.

