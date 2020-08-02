You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NH putting farmers markets in spotlight
0 comments

NH putting farmers markets in spotlight

  • 0

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The governor of New Hampshire wants residents to eat locally.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu kicked off a weeklong celebration Sunday of farmers markets around the state. Sununu will join the Shawn Jasper, the state’s commissioner of agriculture, at markets in Rochester Aug. 4 as well as Barnstead and Concord on Aug. 8. Jasper will also visit the Lebanon Farmers market on Aug. 6.

Farmers markets have been deemed essential businesses by the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with visits to farmers markets, Sununu has proclaimed August as New Hampshire Eats Local Month. It’s an annual celebration of New Hampshire’s food and agricultural production. August is considered the peak of the summer growing season, a time when a large variety of foods are available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News