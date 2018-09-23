LIONS 26, PATRIOTS 10
DETROIT — Matt Patricia beat mentor Bill Belichick, seemingly making all the right moves to help the Detroit Lions beat the New England Patriots 26-10 Sunday night.
The Lions (1-2) suddenly looked like a team with a plan on offense and defense under their first-year coach, and former New England assistant.
The Patriots (1-2) have had weaknesses exposed on both sides of the ball, losing two of their first three games for the first time since 2012.
Detroit was in control from the start, creating holes for rookie running back Kerryon Johnson and giving Matthew Stafford time to pass.
Johnson had 101 yards rushing on 16 carries, becoming the first player to reach the mark for the Lions since Reggie Bush ran for 117 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 28, 2013. Detroit's 70-game stretch without a 100-yard rusher was the longest since the NFL-AFL merger.
