The Times-News, since 1904, has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in the place we call home.

From public schools to public safety, from start-ups to soccer, from the arts to local government, we have been committed for decades to informing, educating and entertaining our readers. And we couldn’t do it without your support of our local journalists who produce important work like the front-page story last Sunday from Lorien Nettleton on Idaho’s bait-and-switch on school funding, or Eric Goodell’s diligent reporting this week on two major breaking news stories, one on the killing of a Gooding man and another on the arrest of the Jerome County prosecuting attorney in Oregon. And the Times-News was the only(!) major news organization in the state to provide daily coverage of the Idaho high school rodeo finals this week.

More than ever, we’re dedicated to providing that type of local journalism. The journalism you won’t get from anybody but us.

Our commitment to being the strongest local news provider remains steadfast, and we’re reorganizing our newsroom to add even more reporting firepower, but we also continue to change with the habits of our readers.

We also must change to adapt to some outside forces affecting the local news industry, such as shifts in advertising trends, increasing newsprint costs and the job market.

With all of that in mind, and in an effort to preserve the excellent local news coverage you expect from us, I’m writing to let you know that starting July 11, the Times-News print edition will move to a different publication schedule, like all other major Idaho newspapers before us, with delivery three days each week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In addition, your newspaper will transition from being delivered by a traditional newspaper delivery carrier to mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

The new three-day print frequency certainly represents a shift in your newspaper experience. But fewer days of print doesn’t mean less of the important, impactful local coverage that you’ve come to expect from us. We’re still your best source for local news content, and we remain deeply committed to covering our communities all day, every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Every day, you’ll find the best of local, national and international news and features on our digital platforms — including our website at www.magicvalley.com, our mobile app, our newsletters, our social media channels and our e-edition — the popular electronic replica of our print edition that’s accessible on our website or via our app.

If you love the experience of reading the printed newspaper page after page, our e-edition could become your new best friend on days when a print edition is not delivered to your home. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, it will mirror the print newspaper. On the non-print days — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — your e-edition will include the most important news of the day – local, national, international, sports – and your comics, puzzles and advice columns, but it will be a condensed version of our traditional daily news report.

Now, back to your print edition …

Starting July 11, when you pick up your newspaper, you’re going to literally feel a difference. That’s because every print edition will be an expanded edition, with more content, more sections and more pages.

Every print day, you’ll have a “Sunday” reading experience that’s bursting with local news and opinions, investigative and watchdog journalism, personalities and profiles, sports stories that take you beyond the results of a game played a day or two ago, and a deeper look at the businesses and market leaders in our community and the world around us. Our new print editions are going to engage you like never before.

You’ll also still have access to the daily comics and puzzles you’ve grown to love. All seven days’ worth of comics and puzzles will be delivered as part of the new three-day-per-week print editions. Can’t wait for the next print edition? Our e-editions will include daily comics and puzzles, and our website will continue to host more than 500 daily comic strips, dozens of puzzles and regular nationally-syndicated columnists.

We at the Times-News are proud to bring you the most important news from our communities, all day, every day. We know it’s our job to meet you where you are with news that’s relevant to you, your families and your neighbors. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you for supporting local journalism — and we know you’re going to appreciate the new, more fulfilling print editions that will start arriving at your home on July 11.

What’s more, we remain committed to bringing you the most significant news every hour of every day on our digital platforms, so if you haven’t taken that step with us and activated your digital account — which you’re already paying for if you’re a print subscriber — we hope you’ll take a leap of faith with us. Here in the Magic Valley, we’ve grown our digital subscriber base by more than 24% in the past 12 months alone!

As you adjust to changes in your print newspaper experience, just know that the truly meaningful things remain the same: We’re still a team of dedicated local journalists who work for a local news company. We still care deeply about our readers. We live here, we work here, we are part of the fabric of this community. And we couldn’t do this vital work without you and your financial support of local news. Every dollar counts — for you, and for our news organization — and your commitment allows us to sustain and grow local journalism here.

Thank you for supporting the Times-News and our journalists. We’re here, as we’ve always been, to serve you.