The Idaho Legislature had targeted March 24 to wrap up its 2023 session. That day came and went.

They’re still not done, nearly two weeks later, waiting now to see if Gov. Brad Little will sign or veto the last of several bills that passed in a final flurry of business late last week before the Senate and House went into recess until Thursday.

Idaho moves to fix US southern border 'disaster' — but can't agree on how to do it Idaho shares a border with Canada. But it’s another border, and one that doesn’t physically touch Idaho, that has brought grief for the state’s Republican congressional delegation and the Legislature.

While the new-look Legislature — with 39 rookie lawmakers among 105 seats, including seven from the Magic Valley — has largely fulfilled Little’s designated priorities, including a scholarship program for graduating high school seniors, across-the-board pay increases for teachers, and property tax relief for homeowners, Republican legislators have also further exposed the rift in the state’s dominant political party through contentious debates on Medicaid funding, immigration reform and school choice, among other issues.

The Legislature is expected to adjourn for the year “sine die” after considering potential vetoes — depending on Little’s actions in the next few days.

What’s happened this session at the Boise statehouse? What’s left to do? How will it all impact you?

Here’s a look:

How much relief for property taxes?

The issue: Little prioritized property tax relief during his State of the State address to open the legislative session on Jan. 9, asking the Legislature for $120 million to help homeowners address escalating tax bills.

Little prioritized property tax relief during his State of the State address to open the legislative session on Jan. 9, asking the Legislature for $120 million to help homeowners address escalating tax bills. The outcome: After Little vetoed House Bill 292, which he described as a “hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief,” the Senate quickly presented a simpler version that passed last week and will bring $117 million in relief. The Senate voted 28-7 to override the governor’s veto; the House 58-12.

After Little vetoed House Bill 292, which he described as a “hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief,” the Senate quickly presented a simpler version that passed last week and will bring $117 million in relief. The Senate voted 28-7 to override the governor’s veto; the House 58-12. The impact: The proposal is designed to shift a percentage of collected sales tax revenues from the state to counties, which, in turn, would deduct an equal amount among all property tax bills. Homeowners should see relief on their December bills. There is also a mechanism in the bill to use one-time money to pay down existing school bonds and levies, though legislators also eliminated a March election for school districts that has traditionally been used to pass such measures. The remaining election options will be May, August and November.

What about funding for public education?

The issue: Little highlighted teacher pay and public school funding among his priorities during his State of the State address, and the Legislature largely delivered by passing several K-12 appropriations bills. Public school funding, along with the State Board of Education and support programs like Career and Technical Education, make up the largest portion of the state’s annual budget. In the Extraordinary Legislative Session last September, the Legislature committed $410 million in annual funding from the state’s sales tax to the public school income fund and in-demand careers fund.

Little highlighted teacher pay and public school funding among his priorities during his State of the State address, and the Legislature largely delivered by passing several K-12 appropriations bills. Public school funding, along with the State Board of Education and support programs like Career and Technical Education, make up the largest portion of the state’s annual budget. In the Extraordinary Legislative Session last September, the Legislature committed $410 million in annual funding from the state’s sales tax to the public school income fund and in-demand careers fund. The outcome: The Legislature, through Senate Bill 1205, funded $145 million for teacher raises, calculated at $6,359 per full-time employee. Additionally, House Bill 267, signed last week by Little, will expand the capacity of career technical education in middle and high schools, particularly in rural and remote communities. The legislation is designed to incentivize districts to create programs that prepare students to meet local and regional industry and workforce needs.

The Legislature, through Senate Bill 1205, funded $145 million for teacher raises, calculated at $6,359 per full-time employee. Additionally, House Bill 267, signed last week by Little, will expand the capacity of career technical education in middle and high schools, particularly in rural and remote communities. The legislation is designed to incentivize districts to create programs that prepare students to meet local and regional industry and workforce needs. The impact: With nearly $380 million in increased funding for public schools, this year’s budget — one of the largest in state history — figures to go a long way toward improving Idaho’s standing compared with neighboring states — both in terms of student performance and teacher retention.

How much for Medicaid?

The issue: The Legislature is required to present a balanced budget before it can adjourn the session, and Medicaid represented a sticky situation. Some Republicans objected to a ballooning price tag — Little’s recommendation of $4.7 billion represented a 17% increase from 2022 — while supporters in the Legislature pointed to the state’s obligation to pay its bills or be required to pass a supplemental budget next year to cover outstanding claims.

The Legislature is required to present a balanced budget before it can adjourn the session, and Medicaid represented a sticky situation. Some Republicans objected to a ballooning price tag — Little’s recommendation of $4.7 billion represented a 17% increase from 2022 — while supporters in the Legislature pointed to the state’s obligation to pay its bills or be required to pass a supplemental budget next year to cover outstanding claims. The outcome: The Legislature last week narrowly passed a $4.5 billion budget with about 66% of money coming from federal funding, 40-30 in the House but just 18-17 in the Senate. But it wasn’t easy: The budget was twice killed and rewritten, finally with about $150 million shaved off to account for the anticipated removal of low-income adults who will become ineligible for the program through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. It’s now sitting on Little’s desk for approval.

The Legislature last week narrowly passed a $4.5 billion budget with about 66% of money coming from federal funding, 40-30 in the House but just 18-17 in the Senate. But it wasn’t easy: The budget was twice killed and rewritten, finally with about $150 million shaved off to account for the anticipated removal of low-income adults who will become ineligible for the program through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. It’s now sitting on Little’s desk for approval. The impact: The budget would provide funding for five programs — including Medicaid expansion, approved in 2018 by Idaho voters, 61% to 39%, for adults earning less than 138% of the federal poverty limit.

What about the libraries?

The issue: House Bill 314, which seeks to ban harmful or obscene materials from public and school libraries, similar to what is already required of billboards and newspapers, was passed by both chambers.

House Bill 314, which seeks to ban harmful or obscene materials from public and school libraries, similar to what is already required of billboards and newspapers, was passed by both chambers. The outcome: The bill defines “harmful to minors” as representations or descriptions of nudity, sexual conduct, or sexual excitement that is “patently offensive to the prevailing standards in the adult community.” The bill makes exceptions for materials which possess serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value. It is on Little’s desk for consideration.

The bill defines “harmful to minors” as representations or descriptions of nudity, sexual conduct, or sexual excitement that is “patently offensive to the prevailing standards in the adult community.” The bill makes exceptions for materials which possess serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value. It is on Little’s desk for consideration. The impact: The bill allows individuals to sue libraries for up to $2,500 for permitting a minor to access “harmful content” under the Tort Claims act. Meridian Library Trustee Jeff Kohler has said that with the new restriction in place, the library would be exposed to so much liability he would recommend his board revoke library cards for anyone under 18, and only allow minors to visit the library while accompanied by a parent.

What’s left?

The Legislature last week passed what would be a first-of-its-kind measure in the U.S. to criminalize helping minors get an abortion without parental consent by creating the crime of “abortion trafficking.” The bill is on Little’s desk. The law, which would bar adults from obtaining abortion pills for a minor or “recruiting, harboring or transporting the pregnant minor” without the consent of the minor's parent or guardian, would be punishable by two to five years in prison. People convicted of the crime could also be sued by the minor’s parent or guardian.

A bill that would criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth is also on Little’s desk. The measure would bar transgender and transitioning children, or children with gender dysphoria, from receiving hormones or puberty blockers, and make it a felony for any medical practitioner who breaks the law. If Little signs the bill, Idaho would join a growing number of Republican-led states that have moved to restrict transition-related care, including South Dakota and Utah this year. The Idaho Capital Sun reported Tuesday that the governor's office has received 14,800 emails and calls in favor of the bill and more than 6,500 calls and emails against it.

While it’s all but a foregone conclusion, Little has yet to put pen to paper on the trailer bill to his signature scholarship plan, Idaho Launch, which he had made his top priority of the session. Launch will provide $8,000 to graduating Idaho high school seniors beginning in 2024 to pay up to 80% of tuition at any Idaho-based university or workforce training program. “We’re almost there in achieving a transformative change for Idaho students, families, and businesses!” Little touted in a statement following the Senate’s passage of House Bill 24 last month.

What’s else?

Beginning July 1, Idaho will become just the fifth state to allow execution by firing squad after the Legislature passed a veto-proof measure last month that provides an alternative to capital punishment if the state cannot obtain lethal-injection drugs. Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina have laws to allow for firing squad executions, though only three have been carried out in the U.S. in the modern era, 1976 or later — all in Utah. While Little signed the bill into law, he emphasized in his transmittal letter that “justice can and must be done by minimizing stress on corrections personnel.”

On party-line votes in both chambers, the Legislature passed a law to remove student IDs as an acceptable form of identification for voting, and Little signed it into law on March 15. Two days later, Babe Vote and March for Our Lives Idaho, two organizations that represent young people in the state, filed a lawsuit arguing that Idaho should be making it easier for younger voters to cast their ballots.

The Legislature unanimously voted to support a non-binding resolution against the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project on public lands near Twin Falls. House Concurrent Resolution 4 states that the Legislature considers the concerns of the Magic Valley as justification to support a no-build option for Lava Ridge and asks Little and Attorney General Raul Labrador to “review the project and assure that the interests of Idaho are foremost in the final decision.”

Idaho was one of three states last week to enact legislation that prohibits transgender students from using public school bathrooms that do not match their gender at birth, joining Arkansas and Iowa. The law, signed by Little, takes effect July 1.

The Legislature passed a bill to move Idaho’s presidential primary election from March to May, beginning in 2024.