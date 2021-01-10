What is going on with the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho? Here are some answers

WILL THE STATE REQUIRE COVID-19 VACCINES?

Don’t count on it.

Little’s communications director said he “will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for Idahoans of any age group.”

It’s possible that the vaccine could be included in the required immunizations for public schools in Idaho. But there is no COVID-19 authorized or approved for use in children younger than 16 yet. And Idaho law allows parents and guardians to opt out of the vaccine requirement for any reason.

Idaho is one of the most lax states for vaccination mandates. That was highlighted last year, when groups of people testified against vaccine rules, including some new Idahoans who said they relocated from states like California so they wouldn’t have to vaccinate their children.

WHAT HAPPENS TO EXTRA DOSES? CAN I TAKE SOMEONE ELSE’S TURN?

Some health care providers noticed as the Pfizer vaccine was rolling out that, after administering the official number of shots per vial, they had enough left over to make a full extra dose. Other health care organizations have had staff decline the vaccine or not show up for an appointment.

So what happens to that coveted shot?